Tower Crane Market Demand, Trend, Growth Opportunities, 2021–2028 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis With Leading Players

COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Tower Crane Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tower cranes are mostly fixed and offer heavy lifting and handling operations on very high heights. These cranes constitute of a vertical mast and an operating jib or arm, along with other components including, a counter jib, an operating cabin, slewing unit, hoist winch, and a hook, which assists in lifting and maneuvering heavy materials and goods efficiently. Tower cranes are mostly widely utilized in the construction of buildings and other structures owing to high demand for material handling and transportation on high elevations.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Tower Crane Market by Type, Lifting Capacity, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global tower crane market size is expected to reach $9.9 billion in 2028 from $6.6 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11680

Moreover, Asia-Pacific is the highest contributor in the tower crane market. China holds majority of the global share in tower cranes production as well as consumption. The China based firm Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. is the largest manufacturer of tower cranes in the region. In addition, despite the pandemic, China witnessed positive sales during 2020, when compared to the declined sales of tower cranes across the globe. This was mainly due to the early response toward the spread of COVID-19 infections and provision of healthcare facilities for the infected patients.

According to the application, the building construction industry is the largest contributor toward the growth in demand for tower cranes. The rapid urbanization and necessity of high-rise buildings, especially, to accommodate the surge in urban population is expected to drive the tower cranes market growth.

Key Market Players

Action Construction Equipment Ltd.

ENG CRANES Srl

JASO Tower Cranes

Liebherr-International AG

Manitowoc Company, Inc.

SANY Global

Sarens n.v./s.a.

Terex Corporation

XCMG

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Get Detailed Covid-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11680

Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global tower crane market trends and dynamics.

In-depth tower crane market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive tower crane market opportunity analysis of all the countries is also provided in the report.

The global tower crane market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11680

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.