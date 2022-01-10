Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/ DUI Refusal, Leaving the Scene of a Accident and Negligent Operation.

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3000139

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea

STATION: Middlesex Barracks                  

CONTACT #: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME:  01/09/22 1842 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Upper Village Rd, Warren

VIOLATION: DUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED:  Matthew Cohn

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time, State Police responded to the area Upper Village Rd, in Warren for a report of a vehicle that backed over a chain gate and then dragging the chain and a post behind the vehicle.  The vehicle was stopped as it was driving over the medians in the parking lot of Sugarbush Ski Resort.  The operator, Cohn, was showing signs of impairment.  He was subsequently taking into custody for suspicion of DUI.  Cohn was transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing.  Cohn is being charged with DUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Negligent Operation.  He is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 01/27/22.

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE / TIME:   01/27/22 0830 hours

COURT:  Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: No

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Attached

            

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Respectfully,

Trooper John Gildea

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648

 

