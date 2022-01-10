Middlesex Barracks/ DUI Refusal, Leaving the Scene of a Accident and Negligent Operation.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3000139
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. John Gildea
STATION: Middlesex Barracks
CONTACT #: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/09/22 1842 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Upper Village Rd, Warren
VIOLATION: DUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Matthew Cohn
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police responded to the area Upper Village Rd, in Warren for a report of a vehicle that backed over a chain gate and then dragging the chain and a post behind the vehicle. The vehicle was stopped as it was driving over the medians in the parking lot of Sugarbush Ski Resort. The operator, Cohn, was showing signs of impairment. He was subsequently taking into custody for suspicion of DUI. Cohn was transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Cohn is being charged with DUI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Negligent Operation. He is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 01/27/22.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 01/27/22 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED: No
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper John Gildea
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648