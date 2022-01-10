xTESLA Cryptocurrency Coin is Tokenizing the Relationship Between Humans and Machines
Inspired by Tesla and SpaceX, a new Cryptocurrency has been launched. xTESLA token is available for purchase on Pancake Swap.FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the last century, the relationship between humans and machines has become an increasingly important component of human existence. Where would our species be without the advent of personal computers, smartphones, electronic banking, the Internet, and the recent developments of self-driving vehicles, innovative space travel, and democratized cryptocurrency? This is what xTesla token (www.xTESLA.io) strive to embody, the relationship between humans and machines. Our lives would be totally different if we didn't rely on machines to help make them easier and more efficient, and that's why xTESLA token is built on this foundation. Cryptocurrency community believes that this relationship should be embraced as it continues to propel the human race forward, which is why xTESLA proprietary token supports this endeavor wholeheartedly with the very first cryptocurrency of its kind.
For those who are interested in being a part of the future of humanity, xTesla tokens provide the investors with the unique opportunity to be a part of innovation instead of watching it from the sidelines. xTESLA takes its role very seriously, which is why it has a 3-tier roadmap laid out to ensure the future growth and success of xTesla tokens. Currently, in Stage 1, xTesla team has successfully deployed a contract for the xTesla token with the intent of providing global access to Cryptocurrency investors. xTesla team now are solidifying the strength of their token by building up the xTesla platform and securing strategic partnerships with key figures in the cryptocurrency and tech markets. In Stage 2 xTESLA team will focus on improving the investor experience by making the token easier to access through a custom app, e-ticketing, and API integration. Finally, Stage 3 will bring several innovations in the form of an XTesla bot, AI integration, and a democratizing voting mechanism.
You can find more information on their website www.xtesla.io or follow them on Twitter www.twitter.com/xtesla_io
xTesla can be contacted on info@xtesla.io
