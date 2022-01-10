WA State Board of Health to Consider Petition to Prohibit School Mandates of Certain Vaccines and Products

The WA State Board of Health meets January 12, 2022 to consider a new rule petition that prohibits requiring certain vaccines for school attendance. InformedChoiceWA.org

Informed Choice WA's petition for a new rule to prohibit school requirement of Emergency Use Authorized vaccines will be heard January 12 and aired on TVW.org.

KIRKLAND, WA, USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, the Washington State Board of Health (BOH) will consider a rulemaking petition to prohibit mandating certain vaccines for day care and school. The petition was submitted by the nonprofit Informed Choice Washington (ICWA) and is listed as item #11 on the Board of Health agenda.

Under RCW 28A.210.140, the BOH has the authority to decide which vaccinations are required for day care, preschool, and K-12 school attendance. The BOH is responsible for updating relevant rules as needed. School vaccination rules are found under Chapter 246-105 WAC.

ICWA’s petition requests that the BOH adopt a new, permanent rule prohibiting adding to the day care or school requirements any Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) product or any licensed product formulation which has not yet completed Phase 3 clinical trials.

Xavier Figueroa, Ph.D., advisor to the ICWA board, explained, “We are making this request because despite the absence of an FDA licensed COVID-19 shot with completed Phase 3 trial studies in children, the BOH has gathered a TAG, which is a Technical Advisory Group, to examine adding COVID-19 shots to school requirements. The criteria the Board of Health follows should have prevented them from taking this step, but they did it anyway. This new rule is needed immediately to ensure that the federal regulation that provides the unrestricted right to opt out of receiving an EUA vaccine is upheld, and the right to opt out of any medical experiment is upheld. Informed consent laws prohibit the use of coercion or undue influence, such as can be exerted by state requirements.”

The proposed rule, if adopted, would pertain to any and all avenues through which the Board has authority to add medical intervention requirements, including through regular or emergency rule-making.

The BOH January 12th meeting will be held virtually via Zoom and air live on TVW.org from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Public comment time is available. Registration information is on the BOH agenda.

BOH Agenda: https://sboh.wa.gov/Portals/7/Doc/Meetings/2022/Jan%2012/WSBOH-Agenda-2022-01-12-Final.pdf

ICWA Petition: https://sboh.wa.gov/Portals/7/Doc/Meetings/2022/Jan%2012/Tab11b-PetitionforRulemaking-ICWAPetitionforRulemaking.pdf