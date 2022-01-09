Westminster Barracks / Criminal Threatening, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1000131

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Jensen

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: January 08, 2022 at approximately 10:31 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brattleboro

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Steven Streeter

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 8, 2022 at approximately 10:31 AM, the Vermont State Police were notified of a threatening post that Streeter made on a Facebook page. One of the threatened parties had an active Abuse Prevention Order against Streeter. Streeter was later located and arrested for Criminal Threatening and Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Streeter was issued a citation to appear at Windham Superior Court - Criminal Division in Brattleboro on January 10, 2022 to answer to the above charges. Streeter was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility with conditions set by the court and lodged with $1000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: January 10, 2022 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Windham County - Criminal Division

LODGED: YES

LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.