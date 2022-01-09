Westminster Barracks / Criminal Threatening, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
CASE#: 22B1000131
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Jensen
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: January 08, 2022 at approximately 10:31 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brattleboro
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening, Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Steven Streeter
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 8, 2022 at approximately 10:31 AM, the Vermont State Police were notified of a threatening post that Streeter made on a Facebook page. One of the threatened parties had an active Abuse Prevention Order against Streeter. Streeter was later located and arrested for Criminal Threatening and Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Streeter was issued a citation to appear at Windham Superior Court - Criminal Division in Brattleboro on January 10, 2022 to answer to the above charges. Streeter was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility with conditions set by the court and lodged with $1000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: January 10, 2022 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Windham County - Criminal Division
LODGED: YES
LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1,000
MUG SHOT: NO
