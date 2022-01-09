All Restrictions Lifted on Major Roadways in Northeast PA

01/09/2022

​Dunmore, PA – All speed limit and vehicle restrictions placed on roads in the PennDOT District 4 region that includes Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, and Wayne have been lifted as of 2:00 PM. Motorists can check conditions and snow-plow locations on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 860 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4. For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at https://twitter.com/511PANortheast MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, (570) 963-3502

