Speed/Vehicle Restrictions Lifted on Roads in South Central PA
Harrisburg, PA – All speed and vehicle restrictions placed on roads in the south-central PennDOT District 8 region that includes Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties have been lifted.
These weather restrictions include the Tier 4 vehicle restrictions on Interstate 78 in Lebanon County, and on Interstate 81 from Interstate 83 in Dauphin County through Lebanon County to the Schuylkill County line.
The 45-mph speed restriction on Route 22/322 from Interstate 81 in Dauphin County to the Juniata County line, also has been lifted.
No other weather-related restrictions are in place in the region.
Although PennDOT crews will be treating roadways, motorists should be alert for areas with icy conditions. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways until all roads are clear.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.
PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.
