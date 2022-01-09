PennDOT Lifts Some Roadway Restrictions in North Central Region

As wintry weather continues to move through the region, PennDOT has lifted some temporary travel restrictions. The Level 4 vehicle restrictions of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan have now been lifted on the following roads: Entirety of I-99 in Centre, Blair, and Bedford counties. Interstate 80 from I-99 at the 161 Interchange in Centre County through Clinton County at mile-marker 194.

Speed limits remain restricted to 45 mph for all vehicles and commercial vehicles not affected by other roadway restrictions must move to the right lane on the following roads: Interstate 80 from I-99 at the 161 Interchange in Centre County through Clinton County at mile-marker 194. Route 322/22 from Potters Mills to I-81 in Dauphin County.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.

