Submit Release
News Search

There were 108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,331 in the last 365 days.

PennDOT Lifts Some Roadway Restrictions in North Central Region

As wintry weather continues to move through the region, PennDOT has lifted some temporary travel restrictions. The Level 4 vehicle restrictions of the commonwealth's weather event vehicle restriction plan have now been lifted on the following roads: Entirety of I-99 in Centre, Blair, and Bedford counties. Interstate 80 from I-99 at the 161 Interchange in Centre County through Clinton County at mile-marker 194.

 Speed limits remain restricted to 45 mph for all vehicles and commercial vehicles not affected by other roadway restrictions must move to the right lane on the following roads: Interstate 80 from I-99 at the 161 Interchange in Centre County through Clinton County at mile-marker 194. Route 322/22 from Potters Mills to I-81 in Dauphin County.

 While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.  

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.  

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin, 814-360-3013

 

# # #

You just read:

PennDOT Lifts Some Roadway Restrictions in North Central Region

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.