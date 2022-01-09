IFTM Open Day offers rich activities and encourages students to plan early for admission

MACAU, January 9 - IFTM hosted an Open Day today (9 January, 2022), offering an opportunity for high school students, parents and the general public to learn about admission information, teaching features and campus facilities through the sharing sessions and the guided tours. Through the event, students and parents said that they could see IFTM’s focus on cultivating students' global perspectives and believed that IFTM graduates could meet the expectations for the industry and have a good career path in the future

The Open Day was held from 1:45 pm to 6:00 pm on 9 January in Forward Building of Taipa Campus. Student ambassadors showcased IFTM’s campus facilities to guests, such as the library, laboratories, and student hostel etc. The programmes and admission information booths attracted a number of high school students, who inquired about the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes so that they can plan early for admission. Meanwhile, there was a live broadcast of the Open Day online, where IFTM students and teaching staff shared their experience of campus life. Outstanding alumni were also invited to talk about their career development after graduation.

Some high school students commented they visited the campus to explore options of admissions and programmes and that they found the Open Day helpful in obtaining information needed in an efficient, comprehensive, and accurate manner. Some parents expressed their confidence about the pivotal role of tourism in the future development of Macao. With tourism as a dominant and featured discipline of Macao, and IFTM as one of the leading higher education institutions of tourism in the Asia-Pacific region focusing on managerial expertise of students, they believed IFTM graduates would have bright prospects.

The event included a variety of workshops covering themes of eco-friendly handicraft, coffee making, alcohol-free beverages making, tea making, culinary arts, sports and others, where current students and instructors of IFTM gave live demonstrations. Visitors participating in the workshops had a chance to experience the diverse courses and campus life offered by IFTM. There were also game booths, food stands and musical performances, bringing a lively and joyful Sunday to the public.

Local applicants for the IFTM bachelor’s degree programmes may take the Joint Admission Examination for Macao Four Higher Education Institutions (JAE). Registration for JAE is accepted from 5 to 9 January. For more information, please visit https://www.iftm.edu.mo/admission.