LingPerfect Translations Receives Coveted ISO 17100:2015 Certification
The leading translation and localization services provider confirms its commitment to superior quality and unmatched industry expertise.
Since our inception, we have been dedicated to meeting the highest standards in the translation industry. This ISO certification reinforces our commitment to quality and excellence.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LingPerfect Translations is pleased to announce that it has successfully received the certification ISO 17100:2015 – "Translation services – Requirements for quality and competence." This certification is an internationally recognized standard for translation service providers and sets a high bar in translating services excellence. The rigorous process of attaining this certification includes an internal audit by qualified experts who then evaluate the company against international standards in quality management systems to ensure compliance with strict requirements on how organizations should be managed, including documentation of working conditions and records retention policies as well as adherence to ethical principles when dealing with staff members or customers. With this milestone, LingPerfect confirms their commitment achieved previously with their ISO 9001:2015 certification towards delivering quality work and meeting the highest standards in the translation service industry.
"Achieving the ISO 17100:2015 certification is a testimony to LingPerfect's commitment to quality and excellence," said Artur Czarnecki, COO of LingPerfect. "Since our inception, we have been dedicated to meeting the highest standards in the translation industry, and this certification reinforces our dedication to our clients and employees."
About LingPerfect Translations, Inc:
LingPerfect is a leading provider of professional translation, localization, and interpreting services. With over 15 years on the market and more than 200 languages covered, LingPerfect is ISO 9001:2015 and 17100:2015 Certified, guaranteeing the highest level of quality assurance. Members of the American Translators Association- ATA, and the Globalization & Localization Association- GALA, LingPerfect enables businesses of all sizes to expand their global reach by providing fast and accurate language solutions. LingPerfect was named "Fastest Growing Language Translation Company" on the 2017 Inc. 5000 list.
