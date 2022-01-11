The world technological development and the role of private companies in food & environment security
Human intellect is more influential than human business, yet scientists and engineers are constantly reinventing future technology.RISHON LE ZION, ISRAEL, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world technological development and the role of private companies.
By: Samuel Shay
Human intellect is more influential than human business, yet scientists and engineers are constantly reinventing future technology and the environment around us in great and little ways. They aren't aware of it because they have lived through it, but the rate of development during the previous half-century has been extraordinary – astonishing in disciplines as diverse as computers, health, communications, and materials research. Using technology makes work simple and more efficient because it uses tools, equipment, materials, procedures, or power sources to make it that way. The advancement of technology has a significant impact on the macroeconomic growth rate as well as the earnings and market shares of individual companies. A tight correlation between economic developments and technologies presented to the globe is seen in the new technical improvement that follows economic linkages.
The corporate sector's proportion of overall R&D expenditures spans from 60 percent in Singapore to 78 percent in South Korea, with the United States being closer to the upper end, at 72 percent.
Technological Development in the World
Artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, genetic engineering, data sciences, airports for drones and flying taxis, lab-made dairy products, food preservation, and drone cameras for security systems are just a few of the significantly advanced technologies in recent years. All of these innovations are raising global living standards by simplifying things.
Role of Private Companies:
Private sector technological development is primarily reliant on public financing for fundamental science and research facilities. It is based on scientific expertise that has been trained in publicly funded universities. Patents provide inventors exclusive rights, while labor and contract law secure private appropriation of R&D returns. Furthermore, the state extensively subsidizes private R&D through tax incentives and other measures. The private sector is more forward-thinking than the governmental sector in terms of innovation. As a result of market pressure, private firms are compelled to be creative. As a result, the private sector is considerably more inventive than the government, where there is no market rivalry and no grants and subsidies to take risks. Drug manufacturers, for example, seek profits inexpensive medications for rare diseases affecting wealthy economies rather than vaccinations for tropical diseases impacting millions of people in poor countries.
GOVT’s Role in Implementing New Technologies
Only a country's capacity to methodically create and introduce new technologies may lead to technological improvement. Despite a wide range of research on technology management, there are currently no studies on the key principles of technology management throughout the world. Consumers and residents want the same level of service from local governments. Therefore, they pushed them to look for new ways to meet these needs. The difficulties governments have in embracing new technology aren't indicative of a deeper problem; governments are designed to fail when it comes to making optimal use of new technologies.
Virtually every area of our life has been impacted by AI, from transportation to video streaming. This also applies to the government, where A.I. is having a growing influence on day-to-day operations. Given the potential scale of AI's influence on government organizations, it's critical to understand the barriers to widespread AI adoption in government. The system noticed five major roadblocks to AI adoption in government after consulting with a wide range of stakeholders.
Technology's Contribution to Global Food Security
Food security is a fundamental human right that should be upheld by all countries, regardless of their degree of technological, economic, or social progress. But the lack of knowledge, poor policies, and planning; lack of transparency and bad administration; lack of funding; sluggish technological development, and other problems with governance all pose challenges to food security. The improvement of these aspects should lead to an increase in food consumption and a reduction in food insecurity. Technology, in my opinion, can help us attain global food security.
Food safety technology varies by nation. It's influenced by the physical environment, transportation systems, climate, culture, literacy, and societal factors including, economics and government. Developing countries implement food security policies in ways that differ from those used by affluent ones. Ensuring water security in Sub-Saharan Africa will need advanced irrigation, water management, and conservation technology. Reduced soil quality, water shortages, crop disease outbreaks, and inappropriate temperatures have all been shown to lower food crop yields, reduce the efficiency of input usage, decrease crop production, and reduce food security. Technology can assist in providing underprivileged communities with additional and profound food options. For example, adding orange-fleshed sweet potatoes to a basket of white or purple-fleshed sweet potatoes or iron-rich beans can provide this benefit. Efficient harvest and post-harvest practices to reduce food insecurity are being supported by technology. Effective storage and conservation practices to increase the value of harvested products can be supported by technology; identification of high value-added products to improve economic gains for processors and guarantee long shelf-life, and improved marketing of accessible food products at affordable pricing can be supported by good government strategies.
It's been shown that sustainable farming technologies and integrated natural resource management may both improve food security and make it easier to adapt to climate change in sensitive regions.
Environmental protection and the role of technology
Technology has had a significant impact on society, the economy, and the environment. Environmental problems, climate change, food insecurity, waste treatment as well as other critical global concerns may all be addressed with technology. Global environmental problems, such as species extinction, greenhouse gas emissions, global forest destruction, stratospheric ozone depletion, urban air pollution, acid rain, pollution of freshwater and the oceans, contamination of agricultural land and damage of soil surface, and scarcities of water, food, materials, and fuels, is a rising global issue. Yet, there are many unknown factors regarding the causes and consequences of global environmental change. Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), and geospatial mapping are driving the fifth industrial revolution and have the potential to help us achieve our climate objectives.
