New England Co-Pack Announces Unique, Custom Packaging Services and Shipping Options for Businesses

Expert packaging manufacturer offers entrepreneurs and small-to-mid-size businesses targeted support to successfully place products on retail store shelves

WAREHAM, MASS., UNITED STATES, January 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New England Co-Pack today announced the availability of its new packaging and shipping options for packaging customers. The company is the best resource in custom packaging; offering years of expertise in co-packing, bulk packaging and small batch packaging.

New England Co-Pack is a full-service company that supports entrepreneurs and small and mid-size businesses to get their products to market with the best packaging for their brands. Its automated machinery is efficient and its team has the experience to perfectly match customers’ needs for scalability of every product. The company offers custom packaging, business and packaging development and shipping, along with wholesale distribution for all of its clients.

“To have a successful retail product, you want that product to be able to stand out on a store shelf,” said the Chief Operating Officer of New England Co-Pack, Matt Garland. “We have created tailor-made solutions to help you grow and drive your business to the next level. Our team of experienced specialists and in-house consultants are available to help in every aspect of your business. At New England Co-Pack, we can also help with all of your label designs and artwork, as well as following all guidelines, making sure that you are up to date and fully compliant with all relevant industry regulations.”

“We take a team approach in providing you with the support you need so that you can focus on driving your business and growing your bottom line.”

New England Co-Pack is dedicated to making your company the star of the show. For more information, email info@NewEnglandCoPack.com or call 859-684-5006.

Matt Garland
Cape Cod Candy
+1 859-684-5006
info@NewEnglandCoPack.com

