Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 1100 Block of 34th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in a identifying a suspect in reference to a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Thursday, January 6, 2022, in the 1100 block of 34th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 10:56 pm, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect destroyed property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/MNOUftLmzpg

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.