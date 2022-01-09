Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 5000 Block of D Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, January 6, 2021, in the 5000 block of D Street, Southeast.

At approximately 4:48 pm, the suspect and victim met at the listed location. The suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and produced a handgun while demanding the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was apprehended while in possession of the victim’s vehicle and a handgun.

On Friday, January 7, 2022, 23 year-old Quante Jones, of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

