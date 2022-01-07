Submit Release
Decree of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, January 7 - DECREE OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF TAJIKISTAN

On the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan

In order to strengthen the State independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, preserve and develop national values and ensure the stable development of society, I decree: 1. Celebrating the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan on September 9, 2026. 2. The Government of the Republic of Tajikistan to establish an Organizing Committee and, within six months, develop and submit for approval an action plan for celebrating the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

Dushanbe January 7, 2022 #311

