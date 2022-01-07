Submit Release
Telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Chairman of the Collective Security Council of CSTO Nikol Pashinyan

TAJIKISTAN, January 7 - Today, a telephone conversation took place between the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Chairman of the CSTO Collective Security Council Nikol Pashinyan.

During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on the development of the situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan and expressed support for the efforts of the leadership of a friendly country to restore peace and tranquility.

In this context, the interlocutors discussed the progress of the implementation of the CSTO decision on sending a united CSTO peacekeeping contingent to Kazakhstan to assist in the protection of law and order and ensure stability.

