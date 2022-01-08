110 new cases of COVID-19 in PEI; Mass vaccine clinics will reopen in Charlottetown and Summerside on Monday; Outbreak at Miscouche Villa

CANADA, January 8 - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, has announced 110 new cases of COVID-19.

These new cases are still under investigation and contact tracing is underway. There have been 2,573 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. There will be an update on recoveries and active cases provided on Monday, January 10, 2022.

There are two individuals in hospital being treated for COVID-19. One of the hospitalized individuals is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.

The Chief Public Health Officer is reporting an outbreak at the Miscouche Villa community care facility. Three staff members and eight residents have tested positive. The Department of Health and Wellness is working closely with the facility operator to ensure adequate staffing and support is in place to meet the care needs of all residents of the Miscouche Villa and to take steps to limit further transmission. There are no hospitalizations related to this outbreak.

Mass vaccine clinics will reopen in Charlottetown at the Eastlink Centre and in Summerside at the County Fair Mall on Monday January 10. Clinics will continue at the Rosedale Centre in Montague, the Souris Hospital, and the O’Leary – Health Centre. Appointments for boosters and vaccines are being added online at Skip the Waiting Room, or by calling 1-844-975-3303, including for those ages 5-11.

Additional appointments were added in Summerside at the County Fair Mall for Sunday, January 10, 2022 through Canadian Health Labs. At the time of this release, 50 appointments remain available for booking at Canadian Health Labs. Additional appointments will be made available throughout the week. People must be at least 30 years of age and have had their second COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago in order to receive their booster.

Health PEI testing clinics will be reopening on Sunday, January 9th for testing at the following locations:

Borden-Carleton, 20 Dickie Road:

Charlottetown, 64 Park Street:

The next COVID-19 update from the Chief Public Health Office will be on Monday, January 10, 2022.

In order to preserve the limited capacity of Health PEI testing clinics, until further notice, testing will continue to be limited to the following:

Symptomatic individuals

Close contacts of positive cases

Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive at a point-of-entry

Confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should isolate until they are able to be tested and continue to isolate after being tested until a negative result is received.

Individuals who do not have symptoms do not require testing (unless in one of the above categories). Those who are presenting for testing related to travel (for example: day 4 tests) will be provided with at home rapid antigen tests, two tests to be taken 48 hours apart.

Islanders are reminded that supports are available for those impacted by COVID-19. The Prince Edward Island Emergency Payment for Workers, Emergency Income Relief for Self-Employed, and the COVID-19 Special Leave Fund programs are now accepting applications. Islanders may also be eligible for programs through the Government of Canada such as the Canada Worker Lockdown Benefit, the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit or the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit(link is external).

Individuals who are isolating and require supports are encouraged to dial 2-1-1 to be directed to nearby community support systems, or provincial government service offices. This assistance includes help with securing food, personal prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and other emergency situations. A modified school food lunch program is also available to have pre-cooked meals delivered to homes starting this week. The program operates on a self-referral basis. More information is available here.

As always, all Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.

As of Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 95.6 per cent of eligible Island residents age 12 years and over have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 92.4 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses. 47 per cent of children age 5-11 years have received their first dose. Almost 24,000 people have received their third dose of COVID-19 booster.

Individuals should book their booster appointment for six months after their last dose. Getting a booster is an important layer or protection against serious illness related to the Omicron variant.

Anyone age 12 and over can receive their COVID-19 vaccination at one of the Health PEI clinics or at one of the 28 partner pharmacies across the province. Island children between the ages of five and 11 years can now receive their COVID-19 vaccination at Health PEI clinics.

For information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including vaccine facts, immunization data and booking an appointment, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines. For answers to commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit: Answers to Common COVID-19 Vaccine Questions.

For the latest information about Prince Edward Island’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit: COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Prince Edward Island.

Backgrounder: The Chief Public Health Office continues to work closely with the federal government, provincial and territorial counterparts, government departments and Health PEI to monitor the pandemic situation and prepare for all COVID-19 related impacts to the province, including health, social and economic. The public health risk of COVID-19 is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available.

Everyone is encouraged to follow routine prevention measures:

Get vaccinated

Wear a properly fitted, three-layer mask in indoor public places and in outdoor public places where physical distancing from others cannot be maintained

Keep your circle of contacts small

Wash hands frequently with soap and water

Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue

Stay home if you are not feeling well

Limit touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Physical distance - stay two meters (6 feet) apart

Don’t share items like drinking glasses and water bottles

Frequently clean surfaces like taps, doorknobs and countertops

Visit a drop-in-clinic to be tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms

Media Contact:

Morgan Martin Health and Wellness mxmartin@gov.pe.ca