Burgum congratulates NDSU Bison football team on winning ninth FCS Championship in 11 years

FRISCO, TEXAS Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today after the North Dakota State University Bison football team earned a 38-10 victory over Montana State University to capture the national title for a ninth time in the NCAA’s Football Championship Subdivision.

“Congratulations to the Bison players, coaches and the best fans in college football on a fantastic championship game and an incredible ninth national title in 11 years,” Burgum said. “Bison Nation showed up to win today, and the team left no doubt on the field in Frisco. Thanks to Coach Matt Entz for his outstanding leadership and to these exceptional student athletes who keep winning on and off the field and representing our state so well. Go Bison!”

