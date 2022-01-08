Submit Release
Buddy Bear’s Musical Adventure + A New Show for Preschoolers Premiering Exclusively on Apple iTunes and Google Play

Buddy Bear is the most creatively inspiring new character in the preschool edutainment space.”
— Hugh Edwards
ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After much anticipation by kids and parents around the world, Buddy Bear Adventures LLC announces the release of an exciting, completely new and original show, Buddy Bear’s Musical Adventure on iTunes and Google Play. Created by John P. Aguirre, Buddy Bear Adventures + Buddy Bear's Musical Adventures introduces Buddy Bear, a fun, imaginative, curious, high energy, and lovable child bear character.

The highly anticipated new media, live action series was developed to be enjoyed by preschoolers around the world. In every episode, Buddy Bear takes Preschoolers and Toddlers on a colorful, adventure filled journey meeting new friends, learning new songs and dances and celebrating music, the universal language.

Buddy Bear joins other children as he invites them into his his magical forest to sing, play, count, dance and learn about music and the world around them.

Buddy Bear is joined by his high energy friends, Music Mick, Melody Muse, Zsa Zsa the Zookeeper and Forest Fairy Angel, as they join Buddy Bear on his fun, magical-musical journey, encouraging children from around the world to join in on the singing, dancing and learning along the way.

For the price of a small coffee, parents can add an exciting and new title to their digital library for their children to enjoy many times over.

Buddy Bear’s Musical Adventure is available on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/ca/movie/buddy-bears-musical-adventure/id1588148593

As well as Google Play:
https://play.google.com/store/movies/details/BUDDY_BEAR_S_MUSICAL_ADVENTURE?id=IvbZ363YlGE.P&hl=en&gl=US

Buddy Bear’s Musical Adventure features original songs such as “Jump Jive and Stretch” and “Yummy Fruit Song,” written by award winning composer Oliver Goodwill and John P. Aguirre. The show also features an unforgettable rendition of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" performed by “Forest Fairy Angel,” (Deedee Magno)
American actress, formerly of The Party, and the voice of Pearl in the animated series Steven Universe).

Keep an eye out or our future Buddy Bear Adventure titles that will be sure to educate and entertain.

For press inquiries, contact Buddy Bear Adventures LLC at myfirstdayproductions@gmail.com.

john aguirre
Buddy Bear Adventures LLC
+1 323-466-1905
myfirstdayproductions@gmail.com
