NEW BOOK CALLS FOR UNITY AMONG THREE MAJOR RELIGIONS TO TACKLE THE WORLD’S CHALLENGES
Books of God: The Three Abrahamic Religions, Their Common Truths and Why They Need to Unite by Michael Haghighat
By uniting and doing so, we can bring godliness and God back into our daily lives, which in the final analysis, is our only salvation, regardless of our faith.”UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “It is high time that in the global order our major religious institutions assert themselves as one solitary unit and, alongside our governments and commercial enterprises, work to eradicate hunger, poverty, injustice, gender and racial inequality, greed, war and other evil.”
— Michael Haghighat
That is the primary message in a new book by Michael Haghighat entitled Books of God: The Three Abrahamic Religions, Their Common Truths and Why They Need to Unite. “Wouldn’t it be awesome,” he asks, “if their common beliefs rooted in their common God-given truths were represented in the global order by a world religious organization?”
In Books of God, Haghighat succinctly distills the common truths and fundamental differences of the three Abrahamic religions of Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. The author proposes, given the dire circumstances of our world, it is imperative that our major religious institutions adopt a set of core principles based on our common truths, and assert themselves as an active united front in the global order.
“By uniting and doing so, we can bring godliness and God back into our daily lives, which in the final analysis, is our only salvation, regardless of our faith.”
Haghighat is addressing the issue head-on by establishing a not-for-profit entity called The Organization for the Promotion of Unity of Abrahamic Religions (OPUAR). While its charter is still being developed, its mission is: to promote unity among the three religions based on the core principles embodied in their common truths, and to someday have it lead to a global organization that becomes a pillar of the global order.
Books of God, available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other popular retailers (both paperback and eBook), is the first of three books currently being authored by Haghighat.
The author says his purpose in writing the book is to bring to light, from a common person’s perspective, the common message of God throughout time. “It is through unity with one another that we achieve unity with the One, the Almighty.”
AUTHOR
MICHAEL HAGHIGHAT is currently CEO and a managing director of Globalview Advisors, an international boutique firm focusing on valuations of companies and their intellectual property assets. He has self-funded the nonprofit The Organization for the Promotion of Unity of Abrahamic Religions (OPUAR). He lives in Newport Beach, CA, with his wife and their 7-year-old daughter. His interests include spiritual and religious matters, soccer and yoga. Michael was recently diagnosed with stage 4 angiosarcoma. All publisher/author proceeds from the sale of this book will go to feed the hungry, wherever they may be.
Michael Haghighat
Organization for Promotion of Unity of Abrahamic Religions
michael@OPUAR.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn