Police Captain (Ret.) Hector Tavarez for Congress Endorsed by Atlantic County Sheriff Scheffler and Launches New Website
Hector Tavarez is a Democratic candidate for the United States Congress in New Jersey's 2nd District running to defeat GOP U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew
I am inspired by your story and your commitment to our community. I think you will make an excellent U.S. Congressman and fully endorse your campaign for U.S. Congress in New Jersey’s 2nd District.”EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Police Captain (Ret.) Hector Tavarez, Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress in New Jersey's 2nd District announces the launch of his campaign's new website at www.tavarez2022.com The new website has a detailed biography of Hector Tavarez, why Hector Tavarez is running for the U.S. Congress as well as Hector Tavarez's statements on the issues. In the latest good news of the campaign, Hector Tavarez has been endorsed by Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler. Eric and Hector have known each other for nearly 30 years, sharing similar careers in law enforcement, a love and passion for our communities and the people they serve. See Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler's letter of endorsement for Hector by clicking here.
— Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler
Hector Tavarez was born in Hammonton, grew up Mullica Township and has lived in South Jersey his entire life as part of a large and proud American family with Hispanic heritage. It’s here in South Jersey that his wife of 32 years, Denise, and he have raised their three incredible children and have been blessed with two amazing granddaughters. Hector is a retired Egg Harbor Township police captain having spent an entire career serving the community.
Hector grew up in a large 9-person family with his parents, 4 sisters, 2 brothers who all lived in a small house with just one tiny bathroom. Hector’s parents still live in his childhood home.
Hector was hired by the Egg Harbor Township Police department in 1986 at the age of 20. From the very beginning he was a community-oriented police officer, meaning, he’d preferred to proactively serve our community, recognize problems and prevent crime rather than have to solve a crime. Hector chose to become a police officer because he wanted to help people in ways he had been helped.
In 1989, Hector, along with 5 other officers from the Egg Harbor Township Police Department started the Egg Harbor Township Police Athletic League (EHTPAL). Their goal was to improve the relationship between the youth in their community and their police officers. They could not think of a better way, than to help provide activities for children and be involved in their lives. They worked out of their police cars with small activities such as movies and basketball. They made a difference and 32 years later, PAL continues to make a difference.
After 25 years of service, in 2011, Hector retired as a Captain. Today, he proudly continues to serve as the Executive Director of PAL, now called the Police Activities League of Egg Harbor Township and Atlantic County to better reflect their growth and the community they serve. The organization has over 21,000 square feet of recreational buildings on 35 acres, currently serving about 800 children from throughout South Jersey. PAL offers many programs that include STEM, robotics, an off-highway vehicle trails park, laser tag, before and after school care, and a variety of summer camp programs. Hector and the organization are currently constructing a 24,000 square foot athletic arena that will bring a variety of arena sports programs to the region. The Police Activities League of EHT and Atlantic County is one of the largest PALs in the country, not being funded and paid for by tax dollars, but working with government, the business community and citizens to improve our communities.
Hector is running for U.S. Congress in South Jersey because he believes it’s all about treating our seniors with honor and respect while still protecting the future of our children and grandchildren. He’ll work to bring affordable and quality health and mental care to all Americans as a human right including reasonable prescription prices. He will follow the science and work toward reasonable actions to stop COVID-19 and protect American lives while preserving the South Jersey economy.
Hector will push for realistic but impactful climate change solutions to save our planet, strongly support a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions, support our military, veterans and our first responders and pass a term limits bill.
Hector will fight for equality & justice while dismantling systemic inequities. He’ll create quality jobs for South Jersey so our children and grandchildren can work, live and succeed right here in South Jersey and we need, and Hector will strongly support, our Labor Unions to do just that.
Hector will support police and justice reform. As a retired police captain, he was on the frontlines for 25 years, leading the fight to improve policing. To be crystal clear, Hector will not defund the police. He’ll support his brothers and sisters in law enforcement. Hector will provide them with the resources they need to better protect and serve all people with honor and respect. As a former police officer, he already worked to bring change right here in South Jersey and now he wants to take that work to Congress where he can lead the effort to reform policing across the nation.
Visit our campaign website to learn about Hector Tavarez's campaign for U.S. Congress and to sign up for the campaign’s Emails and social media!
For more information, please contact Vince Brotherton, Campaign Director, at 609-703-1835 or 609-365-2420.
Vince Brotherton, Campaign Director
Hector Tavarez for U.S. Congress
+1 609-365-2420
info@tavarez2022.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Family & Community