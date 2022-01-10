Smart Water Bottle Market size is forecast to reach $35 Billion by 2031, after growing at a CAGR of 11% during 2021-2031
Smart Water Bottle Market will Register 11% CAGR as Companies Integrate Latest Software to Help Customers Reach their Fitness GoalsJUMEIRAH LAKES TOWERS, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report by Future Market Insights (FMI), smart water bottle market is expected to expand at a CAGR of approximately ~11% through 2031
Rise in per capita IT spending and growing concern towards health have brought a considerable shift in among people’s attitude towards smart water bottle. The smart water bottle market will continue expanding as people understand the importance of staying hydrated. Some of the leading smart bottle manufacturers are developing different types of advanced water bottles as per consumer preference.
A majority of smart water bottles have software that allows them to link to a smartphone app. A phone app can generally track how much water a person has consumed at a basic level. The ability to observe daily progress and how much more a person needs to drink to meet their daily water consumption target is utilized as motivation to keep drinking.
Download a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-376
Furthermore, certain smart bottles have the capacity to connect with fitness applications and trackers such as FitBit, Amazon Echo, Apple Watch, and others. Most applications and gadgets currently allow users to keep track of their water intake.
For many, however, having the opportunity to extract more advanced data from the smart water bottle and link it with a fitness app or tracker is a terrific alternative. It gives a more precise picture of daily water consumption. This functionality may be especially significant for younger generations who participate in sports, attend to the gym, run, and other physical activities.
For example, the Thermos linked hydration bottle with smart top is compatible with Apple products and comes with a smartphone app that contains an activity monitor and hydration goal settings. This gadget is also compatible with Fitbit accounts, allowing you to track something other than general fitness. The Smart Lid can track and measure beverage consumption while also providing real-time temperature readings of the contents of the bottle. Bluetooth communication with a 75-foot range is also included.
Key Takeaways From The Smart Water Bottle Market Study
Based on type, smart water bottles manufactured using polymers will be in high demand
In terms of price range, sales in the US$40-US$60 segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace.
In terms of sales channel, consumers will continue preferring indirect channels such as hypermarkets/ supermarkets , multi-brand stores, and others.
The U.S. will continue pushing sales of smart water bottles in North America.
China will emerge as a hub of smart bottle production within East Asia.
“The market players are focusing on innovation and integration of latest technologies such as IoT and AI to create more advanced and unique water bottles in response to emerging trends and client requirements," Says an FMI analyst.
For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-376
Impact Of COVID-19 On The Market
The current pandemic has posed significant obstacles to both the supply and demand sides. Regional governments' temporary restrictions on movement have had a significant influence on supply chains. Apart from this, growth in the market has been hampered by the change in spending habit among consumers from discretionary to essential products.
This also has prompted a transition from store-based to online commerce. However, the market is currently recovering, which is an indicator that points to new prospects despite the slowing economy.
Who is Winning?
Leading manufacturers of smart water bottle are focusing on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches to drive sales of smart water bottle globally.
Some of the companies operating in the smart water bottle market are Caktus, Inc., Ecomo, Groking Lab, Ltd., Hidrate, Inc., Open-2, Moikit, Thermos LLC., Trago, Inc., Hydra Coach, Inc., Lifefuels, Inc., among others.
Smart Water Bottle Market By Category
By Type:
Metal
Polymer
Others
By Price Range:
Below US$ 20
US$ 20- US$ 40
US$ 40- US$ 60
Above US$ 60
By Sales Channel:
Direct
Indirect
Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets
Multi-Brand Stores
Specialty Stores
Independent Small Stores
Online Retailers
Other Sales Channel
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-376
Get More Valuable Insights'
Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global smart water bottle market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the smart water bottle market based on the type (polymer, metal, others), price range (Below US$20, US$20-US$40, US$40-US$60, Above US$60), sales channel (direct sales and indirect sales) across each of the seven areas across seven major regions.
Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Consumer Product Domain
Mechanical Locks Market: Mechanical Locks Market Will Grow by 4% CAGR as Demand for Deadlocks Burgeons in the Residential Sector
Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market: Cosmeceutical Ingredients Market Witnesses Strong Growth as Natural Cosmeceutical Ingredients Emerges as a Lucrative Segment.
Contact:
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/smart-water-bottle-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/smart-water-bottle-market
ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 9096684197
email us here