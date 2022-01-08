WAXP News Site Launches Report On WAX January 2022 Price Info/Token Updates

WAXDynasty launches as a new news source for one of the fastest-growing virtual currencies in the world. The online resource covers the latest updates on WAXP, its current market valuations, strategies on its tokenomics, and expert financial projections.

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clarita, United States, Jan. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The goal of the new blockchain website, launched by Promeza MG, is to provide regular educational articles on WAXP, which has been labeled by some experts as a revolutionary cryptocurrency due to its faster and simpler e-commerce transactions. WAXDynasty attempts to be a one-stop shop for everything related to the purpose-built blockchain, including its rapidly expanding global ecosystem.

More details can be found at http://waxdynasty.com

True to its name, the latest WAXP website aims to record the growing dynasty of the WAX blockchain. In its latest report, the website suggests that the native token will soon be the currency of choice for many forward-thinking entrepreneurs in Shanghai.

WAXP, which is the native token of the Worldwide Asset EXchange (WAX) blockchain, was introduced in 2017 as a more convenient option to buy online collectibles such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Unlike other cryptocurrencies at the time, WAXP allowed creators and brands to easily build and distribute NFTS on a decentralized marketplace for smoother validation.

To do this, WAXP uses a delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS) mechanism that had token holders delegate their tokens to a third party within the same blockchain. This gave the other party the power to validate transactions on the same network, offering a more democratic way of auctioning NFTs and other unique collectibles. With DPoS, voting power is weighted against the number of tokens staked, which has a direct effect on the speed of its approval.

DPoS is a more energy-efficient smart contract and appeals to investors who want to collect NFTs without creating a massive carbon footprint. Compared to Bitcoin’s proof-of-work (PoW) system, DPoS uses less than 0.0002% of its energy.

The native token has likewise been a steady candidate for more conservative investors. Despite the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market, WAXP continues to soar. In a November 2021 financial report, experts predicted long-term growth for the token, including a more than 120% return after a five-year investment.

WAX can be bought from most online wallets and currently covers more than 60M unique NFT assets.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://sites.google.com/view/waxp

Disclaimer: The information provided on this page does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, trading advice, or any other sort of advice and it should not be treated as such. This content is the opinion of a third party and this site does not recommend that any specific cryptocurrency should be bought, sold, or held, or that any crypto investment should be made. The Crypto market is high risk, with high-risk and unproven projects. Readers should do their own research and consult a professional financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Website: http://waxdynasty.com

Name: Raul Meza Email: raul@promeza.com Organization: Waxdynasty.com Address: 18283 Arial Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, United States