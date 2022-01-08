Poe on the signing of water franchises:

The grant of fresh 25-year franchises to the country's two biggest water concessionaires comes with immense responsibility.

Our people expect clean, affordable and steady water supply and sanitation services, hopefully bringing an end to the days of lining up with buckets.

As we battle a pandemic, reliable water access flowing from the tap is essential to public health and wellbeing.

There is also a pressing need to develop water sources to avert the perennial shortage, improve supply distribution, rehabilitate aging pipes and educate people on conservation and climate change.

We count on the concessionaires to rise to the challenge of leveling up their services and addressing equally critical aspects of our water situation.