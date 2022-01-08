Submit Release
MONDAY: California State Budget Briefing by Governor Newsom

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom will present his proposed state budget on Monday, January 10, 2022 in Sacramento, building on the state’s ongoing work to confront California’s greatest existential threats, bolster our strong economic growth and make historic investments in California’s future.

State Budget Briefing

WHEN: Monday, January 10, 2022 at approx. 10:30 a.m. PDT

LIVESTREAM@CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page and the Governor’s YouTube page. 

This press conference will also be available to TV stations on the TVu Grid as “CA_GovernorPack” and on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: Due to health and safety protocols, there will be a limited number of spaces for credentialed Capitol media to attend this in-person press conference. Reporters interested in attending must have RSVP’d to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8. An RSVP does not guarantee a confirmed spot.

Information on the location and on-site protocols, including mandatory testing and face coverings, will be provided upon confirmation.

