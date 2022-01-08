Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release and Criminal DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:22A3000107

TROOPER: Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 01/07/2022 / 2242 hours

LOCATION: Lowery Road, Washington

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release & Criminal DLS

 

ACCUSED: Eric Eastman

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police enacted a motor vehicle stop on Lowery Road, Washington for an observed motor vehicle infraction. The operator was identified as Eric Eastman, Investigation revealed Eastman to have consumed alcohol and that Eastman’s VT driver’s license was criminally suspended. A conditions of release check showed Eastman had court ordered conditions of release not to operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license or to consume alcohol. Eastman was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Eastman was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 01/26/2022 at 0800 hours and released.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 01/26/2022 @ 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861

 

