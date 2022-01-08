Middlesex Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release and Criminal DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22A3000107
TROOPER: Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/07/2022 / 2242 hours
LOCATION: Lowery Road, Washington
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release & Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Eric Eastman
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police enacted a motor vehicle stop on Lowery Road, Washington for an observed motor vehicle infraction. The operator was identified as Eric Eastman, Investigation revealed Eastman to have consumed alcohol and that Eastman’s VT driver’s license was criminally suspended. A conditions of release check showed Eastman had court ordered conditions of release not to operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license or to consume alcohol. Eastman was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Eastman was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 01/26/2022 at 0800 hours and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 01/26/2022 @ 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Office - (802)229-9191
Cell - (802)760-9861