Rutland Barracks // 1st Deg. Agg Domestic, Domestic Assault
CASE#: 22B4000075
TROOPER: Zachariah Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: January 7, 2022
LOCATION: Wells, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Merritt Bell
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 5th, 2022 at approximately 1800 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of several domestic disturbances that had occurred over the past couple of years at a residence in the Town of Wells. Investigation revealed that Merritt Bell had caused pain or injury to a family or household member as well as threatened them while armed with a deadly weapon. Bell was released on court-ordered conditions and issued a citation to appear at Rutland Criminal Court on 01/10/2022.
LODGED – N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: January, 10, 2022 / 1230
