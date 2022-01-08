Rutland Barracks // 1st Deg. Agg Domestic, Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4000075

TROOPER: Zachariah Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: January 7, 2022

LOCATION: Wells, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Merritt Bell

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 5th, 2022 at approximately 1800 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of several domestic disturbances that had occurred over the past couple of years at a residence in the Town of Wells. Investigation revealed that Merritt Bell had caused pain or injury to a family or household member as well as threatened them while armed with a deadly weapon. Bell was released on court-ordered conditions and issued a citation to appear at Rutland Criminal Court on 01/10/2022.

LODGED – N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: January, 10, 2022 / 1230

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.