Single Lane Closure on Kuhio Highway in Kapaa, starting Monday, Jan. 10

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Kauai residents of a single lane closure along Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in Kapaa, opposite the Kauai Village Shopping Center, starting Monday, Jan. 10 for paving and striping work on the Lydgate Park-Kapaa Bike/Pedestrian path.

During working hours (8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.) a single lane of Kuhio Highway between Aleka Loop and Ala Road will be closed and traffic will be routed through the middle lane. The work is scheduled to take place through Friday, Jan. 14, weather permitting.

For safety purposes, motorists are advised to exercise caution and observe construction signage posted in the area.