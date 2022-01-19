Submit Release
Master's Ranch Christian Academy Restores Families Through Residential Treatment for Youth

Master's Ranch Christian Academy restores families through residential treatment

MYRTLE,, MISSOURI, USA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adolescent years are not easy. They involve a lot of insecurity and influences that can alter the life of young boys and girls. Residential treatment programs, like those offered at Master's Ranch, treat behavioral issues and work to restore families.


"Sometimes, families are in dire need of a fresh start," Master's Ranch Christian Academy recovery experts said. "We work with at-risk young people in a residential environment to help them heal away from the influences of the home. We provide opportunities for them to learn responsibility, self-confidence, and respect, which they take with them when they return to their families."


Master's Ranch Christian Academy is a boarding school program with more than 20 years of experience in helping at-risk kids with behavioral issues. Kids enter Master's Ranch Christian Academy with issues surrounding ADD, ADHD, substance abuse, self-destructiveness, and more. 


The experts at the ranch provide multiple forms of residential treatment, including varying therapies. One form of therapy used at the ranch is that of working on the farm, taking responsibility for pigs, cattle, dogs, and more. Working with animals has been proven to be especially helpful in teaching responsibility, anger management, and the value of emotional attachment. 


The experts at Master's Ranch state that the residential treatment method is most effective in healing families because kids have a chance to heal away from distractions that could affect their treatment. 


"Youth at the ranch are removed from many of the distractions of the home, including smartphones, connections with certain peers, and other negative influences," Master's Ranch experts said. "That is where much of the value of residential treatment is found."


The experts added that they provide support and expertise that parents simply can't provide. Family members often want to support children battling mental health and substance abuse issues, but they don't know how to do so. The issues young people at Master's Ranch are facing can be extremely complex and are best treated by trained professionals. 


"Young people return home from Master's Ranch with discipline, confidence, support, and purpose," experts said. "This changes the way they interact with their parents and other family members and often repairs strained relationships. We're grateful for the opportunity to heal families through our proven-effective residential treatment methods."


Master's Ranch Christian Academy is located in the state of Missouri and has been helping at-risk young people across the state and around the country since 1997. 

