Governor Newsom Declares Statewide Primary Election and Special Elections for 22nd Congressional District, 11th and 80th Assembly Districts

Published: Jan 07, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring a statewide primary election on June 7, 2022 and a proclamation declaring special elections for the 22nd Congressional District, 11th Assembly District and 80th Assembly District on June 7, 2022. The primary for the special elections will be held on April 5, 2022.

The text of the Governor’s statewide primary election proclamation can be found here and the text of the special elections proclamation can be found here.

###