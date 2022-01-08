FEMALE ARTIST TURNS PAINTINGS INTO VALUABLE NFT'S (HANDS OF FORTUNE)
Hands Of Fortune is a recently launched NFT (Non-Fungible Token) vendor on the Ethereum Mainnet. Only 10 days ago this small team released their first line of NFT art. At the center of it all is an unassuming young artist.
Today everything is mass produced and hard to keep up with. This is especially true in the world of NFTs with creators making 10,000+ variations of the same image. This concept takes away from the value of something when it is mass produced. Emily Fortuna, a talented artist from Ohio, saw a great opportunity to make a stand against this mass production. By taking her tangible works of art and digitizing them into NFTs she has brought originality and uniqueness back to the NFT world! Her work is one of a kind and can never be reproduced.
Statistically, 70% of adults do not understand what a NFT is. This creates a very opportunistic chance for customers to get an authentic handcrafted NFT from Hands Of Fortune!
Lastly, this NFT space can be risky for some as there are many scammers looking to take advantage of the naivety of newcomers. Do not worry, Hands Of Fortune is operated and backed by three veterans that are committed to protecting this community.
