Submit Release
News Search

There were 723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,836 in the last 365 days.

Office of the Governor News Release: Public Utilities Commission chairman James Griffin to step down

HONOLULU – Public Utilities Commission chairman James (Jay) Griffin has informed Gov. David Ige that he will be stepping down from the PUC at the end of his term, which expires on June 30, 2022.

Griffin has served on the PUC since June 5, 2017. Gov. Ige designated Griffin as PUC chairman in January 2019.

“I would like to thank Governor Ige for this opportunity to serve at the PUC. Our Commission has led groundbreaking work in the regulation of public utilities and made significant progress towards the state’s clean energy goals. I’ve been very fortunate to work with an outstanding team of public servants,” Griffin said.

“I appreciate Jay’s 5 years of service on the PUC and his dedication to making great strides on many issues, including the state’s clean energy goals. We wish him the very best in all of his future endeavors,” said Gov. Ige.

Griffin will serve until June 30, 2022.

Gov. Ige will nominate Griffin’s replacement in the coming months.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Jodi Leong

Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0043

Mobile: 808-798-3929

[email protected]

Krystal Kawabata

Digital Media Specialist

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0080

[email protected]

You just read:

Office of the Governor News Release: Public Utilities Commission chairman James Griffin to step down

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.