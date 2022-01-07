SB692 in Sen: Senate Amendment 1 offered by Senators Stroebel and Cowles - 2022-01-07

WISCONSIN, January 7 - An Act to repeal 66.0627 (8) (e); to renumber and amend 66.0627 (8) (a) and 66.0627 (8) (d); to amend 66.0627 (1) (ad) (intro.), 66.0627 (1) (am), 66.0627 (1) (d), 66.0627 (8) (am) and 66.0627 (8) (c); and to create 66.0627 (1) (ao), 66.0627 (1) (bk), 66.0627 (1) (bm), 66.0627 (1) (cg), 66.0627 (8) (a) 2., 66.0627 (8) (cm), 66.0627 (8) (d) 2. and 66.0627 (8) (f) of the statutes; Relating to: loans and repayment assistance by a political subdivision for certain improvements to properties and collection of the debt by special charge.