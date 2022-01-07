Submit Release
News Search

There were 724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,833 in the last 365 days.

Kentucky man ordered to pay $25,000 in restitution for securities fraud

KANSAS, January 7 - McPHERSON – (January 7, 2022) – A Kentucky man was ordered to pay $25,000 in restitution to a McPherson County victim for securities fraud, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Bryan Scott Hurt, 52, of Glasgow, Ky., was sentenced Thursday in McPherson County District Court for one count of securities fraud. In addition to the restitution, McPherson County District Judge John Klenda sentenced Hurt to three years of probation and ordered him to pay a $5,000 fine. Hurt pleaded guilty to the charge on July 9, 2021.

An investigation by the Office of the Kansas Securities Commissioner determined that Hurt’s company solicited a $25,000 investment in an oil and gas lease between December 2014 and January 2015 from a McPherson County resident. Investigators determined that Hurt diverted the investment for personal use and to pay other, unrelated investors.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Stacy Edwards of the Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division of Schmidt’s office.

You just read:

Kentucky man ordered to pay $25,000 in restitution for securities fraud

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.