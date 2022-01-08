Mayor Bowser to Break Ground on DC’s First Lidl Food Market in Ward 7

(Washington, DC) – On Saturday, January 8, Mayor Muriel Bowser will join District officials, business leaders, and community members to break ground on Lidl’s first store in Washington, DC located at Skyland Town Center. The Skyland project is a multi-year, multi-phase development, bringing retail and residential space to Ward 7. This project will add hundreds of jobs, bring in significant tax revenue for the District, and catalyze additional private development in the area. The groundbreaking of Lidl is a significant milestone for the Skyland project, and the store is scheduled to open by the end of this year. When: Saturday, January 8 at 11 am Who: Mayor Muriel Bowser John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Daniel Goodman, Director of Real Estate, Lidl Tiffany Irving, Head of Talent Attraction & Acquisition, Lidl Henry Fonvielle, President, Rappaport Carrie Thornhill, Chairperson, Washington East Foundation Where: Skyland Town Center 2704 Good Hope Road SE *Closest Metro Stations: Naylor Road Metro Station* *Closest Bikeshare Station: Good Hope & Naylor Rd SE* Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected]. The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event to watch from a safe, virtual space. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.

