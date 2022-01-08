Submit Release
News Search

There were 724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,839 in the last 365 days.

Mayor Bowser to Break Ground on DC’s First Lidl Food Market in Ward 7

(Washington, DC) – On Saturday, January 8, Mayor Muriel Bowser will join District officials, business leaders, and community members to break ground on Lidl’s first store in Washington, DC located at Skyland Town Center.   The Skyland project is a multi-year, multi-phase development, bringing retail and residential space to Ward 7. This project will add hundreds of jobs, bring in significant tax revenue for the District, and catalyze additional private development in the area.   The groundbreaking of Lidl is a significant milestone for the Skyland project, and the store is scheduled to open by the end of this year.   When: Saturday, January 8 at 11 am   Who: Mayor Muriel Bowser John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development   Daniel Goodman, Director of Real Estate, Lidl Tiffany Irving, Head of Talent Attraction & Acquisition, Lidl       Henry Fonvielle, President, Rappaport Carrie Thornhill, Chairperson, Washington East Foundation   Where: Skyland Town Center 2704 Good Hope Road SE *Closest Metro Stations: Naylor Road Metro Station* *Closest Bikeshare Station: Good Hope & Naylor Rd SE*   Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected]. The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event to watch from a safe, virtual space. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or any of the social media platforms below.

Social Media: Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos

You just read:

Mayor Bowser to Break Ground on DC’s First Lidl Food Market in Ward 7

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.