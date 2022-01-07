DHHL News Release: Temporary Speed Bump Installation Scheduled for Kalāwahine

(Kalāwahine, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractor HI-Built, LLC, will install two of three planned speed bumps, signs to reduce speed and new striping on Kapahu Street in the Kalāwahine Subdivision.

The installation work is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 10, 2022 and end on January 31, 2022, weather permitting. Area residents should expect construction noise and slower traffic conditions during the scheduled construction period.

The speed bumps are temporary as the Department’s long-term intent is to turn over the operations and maintenance responsibility of Kapahu Street and the sewer lines in the Kalāwahine Subdivision to the City & County of Honolulu.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands:

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

