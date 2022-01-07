Submit Release
News Search

There were 671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,774 in the last 365 days.

DHHL News Release: Temporary Speed Bump Installation Scheduled for Kalāwahine

(Kalāwahine, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractor HI-Built, LLC, will install two of three planned speed bumps, signs to reduce speed and new striping on Kapahu Street in the Kalāwahine Subdivision.

The installation work is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 10, 2022 and end on January 31, 2022, weather permitting. Area residents should expect construction noise and slower traffic conditions during the scheduled construction period.

The speed bumps are temporary as the Department’s long-term intent is to turn over the operations and maintenance responsibility of Kapahu Street and the sewer lines in the Kalāwahine Subdivision to the City & County of Honolulu.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

###

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands:

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

Media Contact:

Cedric Duarte

Information and Community Relations Officer Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (808) 620-9591

(808) 342-0873

[email protected]

You just read:

DHHL News Release: Temporary Speed Bump Installation Scheduled for Kalāwahine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.