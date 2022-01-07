Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige issues disaster declaration for Kauaʻi landslide

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige has signed an emergency proclamation for the Jan. 4 landslide in Waimea, Kauaʻi that blocked Menehune Road and isolated at least 24 families who live in the area. The landslide cut off critical communications infrastructure and damaged the historic Swinging Bridge.

“The blocked roadway, hazardous conditions, and the lack of communications infrastructure threaten the safety and welfare of a significant number of residents in the area. This emergency proclamation serves to provide relief from disaster damages and losses, and protect our residents and visitors,” said Gov. Ige.

Meanwhile, the hillside above Menehune Road remains unstable and has forced the delay of road repair work because of hazardous conditions caused by falling rocks and other debris.

The emergency proclamation gives the governor authority to spend state funds as appropriated to protect the health, safety and welfare of residents and visitors on Kauaʻi. The declaration supports state and county efforts to provide quick and efficient relief of suffering, damage and losses caused by the landslide.

The disaster emergency relief period continues through March 7, 2022, unless terminated or superseded by a separate proclamation.

