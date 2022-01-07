Office of the Governor News Release: Public Utilities Commission chairman James Griffin to step down

HONOLULU – Public Utilities Commission chairman James (Jay) Griffin has informed Gov. David Ige that he will be stepping down from the PUC at the end of his term, which expires on June 30, 2022.

Griffin has served on the PUC since June 5, 2017. Gov. Ige designated Griffin as PUC chairman in January 2019.

“I would like to thank Governor Ige for this opportunity to serve at the PUC. Our Commission has led groundbreaking work in the regulation of public utilities and made significant progress towards the state’s clean energy goals. I’ve been very fortunate to work with an outstanding team of public servants,” Griffin said.

“I appreciate Jay’s 5 years of service on the PUC and his dedication to making great strides on many issues, including the state’s clean energy goals. We wish him the very best in all of his future endeavors,” said Gov. Ige.

Griffin will serve until June 30, 2022.

Gov. Ige will nominate Griffin’s replacement in the coming months.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Jodi Leong

Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0043

Mobile: 808-798-3929

[email protected]

Krystal Kawabata

Digital Media Specialist

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0080

[email protected]