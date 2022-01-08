Fairmont Kea Lani Resort in Wailea, Maui, Hawaii to Host The Magical Mystery Show

Magnificent Fairmont Kea Lani Hosts "The Magical Mystery Show!" Theatre -- Opens in February Go Back Through a Portal in Time at the Finest Resorts in the World!

First of Five THE MAGICAL MYSTERY SHOW! Venues, Hawaii to be Fairmont Kea Lani. Opening Night in New Bespoke Theatre on 2/10/22. Produced by HOTEL MAGIC LLC.

I am thrilled to announce our first Theatre on Maui. We reviewed every luxury property in Wailea and the grandeur of the Fairmont Kea Lani could not be surpassed. GM and team have been superb.” — Jonathan Todd, CEO, HOTEL MAGIC LLC

WAILEA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is with great pride and honor that HOTEL MAGIC LLC announces our first official venue in Hawaiʻi to host The Magical Mystery Show! Beginning Feb 10, 2022, at one of the most prestigious properties in the State of Hawaiʻi, and one of the top hotels in the world, as rated by Travel+Leisure Magazine: The Fairmont Kea Lani, Wailea, Maui.

Beginning Feb 10, 2022, in partnership with Fairmont Kea Lani, HOTEL MAGIC LLC will be bringing world class magicians to the resort for an intimate evening of magic, mystery and mirth.

"The Magical Mystery Show!" takes its theme from the Victorian and Edwardian eras, when European and American parlors were built in homes, allowing small groups of people to be entertained together to witness a series of miracles close up in what is often referred to as Parlour Magic. Guests can expect to be within six to fifteen feet of the magician as items float, disappear, and literally change forms!

Michael Pye, Area General Manager said “We are thrilled to welcome such talent and world class entertainment to the resort and provide our incredibly valued guests with yet another option to make wonderful memories”. Pye goes on to say, “the magical talent being attracted through a local Maui company Hotel-Magic, LLC is top rated and they have performed at venues such as the Magic Castle, the Magic Circle in London, have been on TV including Penn & Teller’s ‘Fool us’ and AGT (America’s Got Talent) or performed on cruise ships for five or more years. We can’t wait for guests to share the joy, fun and laughter this elite event brings, at a time when more laughter is needed in the world.”

Jonathan Todd, CEO of Hotel Magic and long-time resident of Maui, has been involved in the production and management of many major celebrities and events including Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac for over 25 years. He conceived and executed Fleetwood's on Front St. in Maui and has a proven production expertise. He is also known as a “Magicians-Magician” in the professional world of magic and is a member of the Academy of Magical Arts and Sciences (The Hollywood Magic Castle). Todd said, “Partnering with Fairmont Kea Lani Maui and creating a bespoke, Victorian environment just for the Fairmont is beyond magical. With just about 40 guests a show, this is so close and so intimate, the wow factor is superb. This is a first — bringing the world’s best magicians, up close, to the world’s best resorts. We’re looking forward to being a terrific partner and entertaining guests for years to come in Hawaii as we expand across the State, to the mainland and internationally. “Providing magic and mystery in these times is awe-inspiring and brings people back to the wonder of childhood, instills infinite possibilities and creates awe that’s uplifting and simply makes people feel good again”.

Beginning Feb 14, 2022 (Valentines Day), shows will commence twice nightly at both 5.00pm and 8.00pm, six nights a week (closed Wednesdays). The show is located across from the award winning Ko Restaurant. Tickets (show only) will be $179.00, plus 4.166% sales tax for the general public, however discounted tickets will be available for guests of the Fairmont Kea Lani and all local (Hawai’i) residents, starting at just $139.00, plus 4.166%. Tickets will be available to purchase later this month on the www.Hotel-Magic.com website, the Fairmont Kea Lani concierge desk and at the venue location, for guests already on-property. Ticket prices are for adults only (guests are required to be 21 years of age or older), be fully vaccinated against COVID19 and adhere to all COVID state, county and hotel policies.

More information about the show is available on the website at Hotel-Magic.com and tickets will be available starting mid-January to purchase. As the shows are only 40 people (maximum), we recommend purchasing tickets, well in advance. Joining the mailing list now at the site will help provide advanced ticketing opportunities. We look forward to seeing you here with us as we kick off the New Year with magic, mystery and mirth with The Magical Mystery Show!

Jonathan Todd

Managing Director, CEO

Hotel Magic, LLC

808.855.5788

JTodd@Hotel-Magic.com

www.Hotel-Magic.com