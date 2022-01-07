Submit Release
NC Children of Wartime Veterans' Scholarship Day 2022

NC CHILDREN OF WARTIME VETERANS' SCHOLARSHIP DAY

2022 BY THE GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA A PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS, the NC Children of Wartime Veterans Scholarship program was established in 1934, and;

WHEREAS, over 20,000 scholarships have been awarded to dependents of World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, and the Global War on Terror veterans, and;

WHEREAS, this year more than 2,000 dependents are currently approved to receive a scholarship, and;

WHEREAS, these children are the dependents of disabled Veterans, deceased Veterans, and Missing in Action Veterans/ Prisoner of War Vett:r􀀸s, as well as all the other Veterans that have honorably served both North Carolina and the United States;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, ROY COOPER, Governor of the State of North Carolina, do hereby proclaim January I 0, 2022, as "NC CHILDREN OF WARTIME VETERANS' SCHOLARSHIP DAY" in North Carolina, and commend its observance to all citizens.

NC Children of Wartime Veterans' Scholarship Day 2022

