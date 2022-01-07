Frisco health insurance to see overhaul with approved $2 trillion spending package
A Frisco health insurance agent says the administration’s Build Back Better spending initiative means an overhaul of federal healthcare, education and climate
Rick Thornton, a Frisco health insurance agent, says the $2 trillion spending package is something the likes of which we’ve ever seen before and will give the government more oversight moving forward.”FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health insurance in Frisco is expected to see an overhaul along with many other important federal initiatives now that House Democrats approved more than $2 trillion in spending initiatives just before Thanksgiving. The pledge will almost certainly re-envision the government’s role in the daily lives of millions of Americans, including setting aside historic sums of money to aid workers, families, and businesses in hopes of helping the economy recover from the financial devastation brought on by the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
— Rick Thornton
The Washington Post pieced together an extensive breakdown of President Biden’s historic Build Back Better plan in a recent article that adding that it marks the second legislative milestone for Democrats in November — the previous win was a bill to improve roads and bridges, internet connections, and infrastructure investments. The key piece to the Build Back Better plan, especially for those with Frisco health insurance is the so-called improvements to healthcare. “Targeting healthcare, the measure would offer new Medicare benefits covering hearing services and empower the government for the first time to negotiate some prescription-drug prices, aiming to lower what seniors pay for lifesaving medicines such as insulin,” the article states.
Rick Thornton, a Frisco health insurance agent, said Democrats relied on a mix of measures that targeted wealthy Americans and profitable corporations to help pay for the package. This slightly alleviated concerns from opposing lawmakers, though there will undoubtedly still be discussion on the plan’s long-term viability. “Members of Congress have stood exactly where we stand to pass legislation of extraordinary consequence in our nation’s history and for our nation’s future,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a speech shortly before the vote. “With the passage of the Build Back Better Act, we, this Democratic Congress, are taking our place in the long and honorable heritage of our democracy with legislation that will be the pillar of health and financial security in America.”
