Route 3069 West Liberty Avenue Gas Line Work Begins Monday in Dormont

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line work on Route 3069 (West Liberty Avenue) in Dormont Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday, January 10 weather permitting.

Traffic shifts and lane restrictions will occur on West Liberty Avenue between Biltmore Avenue and Tennessee Avenue daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through early April. Crews from M. O’Herron Company will conduct gas line replacement work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Jessie Gorby at 724-258-4443 .

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

