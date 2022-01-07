PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for the Route 74 (Carlisle Road) Bridge Replacement Project in Dover and Warrington Townships, York County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 74 (Carlisle Road) bridge replacement project over Conewago Creek in Dover and Warrington townships, York County.

Proposed work includes modifications to abutments, and replacing piers, bearings, beams, deck, barrier and approach guide rail.

The proposed project is to replace the existing superstructure with a new, wider superstructure supported on new piers and abutments. The horizontal and vertical alignments will remain the same as the existing. The existing structure is a four-span steel I-beam bridge with concrete abutments and piers. The new structure is currently proposed as a three-span prestressed concrete bulb-tee beam superstructure supported on two new reinforced concrete piers and new reinforced concrete abutments. The proposed structure will have the same total length as the existing structure but will increase the width of shoulders on the bridge from 3 feet to 8 feet, thereby removing the existing bottle-neck effect.

During construction, an approximately six-month detour will use Route 4014 (Harmony Grove Road) and Route 4012 (Wellsville Road).

Construction is anticipated to be begin in early 2024 and to be mostly completed within one construction season. The estimated construction cost is $4,690,000.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Kyle Kreiser, PennDOT Project Manager, at kykresier@pa.gov , or 717-787-5448.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

