Alliance Background Promotes Timothy Howard to Vice President of Client Experience
Alliance Background a leading background screening provider, is proud to announce that Timothy Howard has been promoted to Vice-President of Client Experience.ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance Background, LLC, a leading provider of quality background screening solutions for employers and non-profit volunteer organizations, is proud to announce that Timothy Howard has been promoted to Vice-President of Client Experience.
A seasoned screening industry veteran who previously served as Director of Business Development and Client Retention, Mr. Howard brings to his new role years of passionate commitment to customer success and a thorough understanding of the background screening industry. In his position as Vice-President of Client Experience, Mr. Howard will lead the next phases of our customer-centric approach and commitment to our clients, ensuring customer support and satisfaction.
Mr. Howards promotion to Alliance’s Vice President of Client Experience comes as the company continues to experience record growth in both its client base and staff after Alliance Background was recently named to the 2021 HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen List of Enterprise Level Pre-Employment Screening Leaders. As the newest member of the executive management team, Mr. Howard will report directly to Alliance President, Brittany Bollinger Boyle.
“We are excited to see the impact Tim will have on our customers and the customer experience team as he introduces new innovations for our clients, partners and team members.” stated Alliance President, Brittany Bollinger Boyle. “In listening to our customers, we know we must continue to learn and further evolve, define and continuously improve the overall customer experience. Tim has shown the skill and expertise needed to lead the next phases of our customer-centric approach.
“It’s no secret that Alliance’s commitment to customer success is their secret sauce” commented Mr. Howard. “Having worked in background screening and HR Service industries for many years, I can wholeheartedly say that I’ve never experienced such a prodigious commitment to client satisfaction." I'm excited to be joining the executive management team and I’m grateful for the opportunity to work directly with our growing client base.
About Alliance:
As a leader in Employment, Volunteer, and Faith-based organization solutions, Alliance Background, LLC assists organizations in implementing, managing, and maintaining a complete suite of screening and risk assessment tools for employees, staff, and volunteers. With decades of experience, Alliance Background has focused on providing solutions and programs that are customizable to fit each organization’s needs. Alliance prides itself on delivering enterprise-level solutions with a boutique level of service. www.AllianceBackground.com
Brittany Bollinger Boyle
Alliance Background LLC
+1 727-287-5690
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn