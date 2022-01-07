S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control to Meet January 13, 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 7, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. —The South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control will meet at 4 p.m Wednesday, January 13, 2022. The board will meet in Room No. 3420 of 2600 Bull Street, Columbia.

The agenda is available here.

The health and safety of our employees and community members is DHEC’s priority. During South Carolina’s COVID-19 response, DHEC remains committed to continuing business. This meeting will take place virtually, and no in-person participation will occur. The proceedings will be open and available to the public via Livestream only, available here.

###