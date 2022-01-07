Upper Deck Launches All-New UD Superstars Set Featuring Spokesmen Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, LeBron James and More

Michael Jordan UD Superstars First Trading Card 2022 UD Superstars New Foil Pack Image

First UD Superstars Release Featuring Michal Jordan Available Now for a Limited Time Exclusively on UpperDeckEpack.com

This card release will create the ultimate e-Pack collection while offering exclusive achievements accessible only by e-Pack users.” — Paul Zickler, Upper Deck’s Sports Brand Manager

CARLSBAD, CA, US, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upper Deck, the premier global sports and entertainment trading card, memorabilia, and collectibles company, announced today the launch of 2022 UD Superstars exclusively at UpperDeckEpack.com. The new release will give collectors the opportunity to unwrap some of the most sought after sports legends and Upper Deck exclusive spokesmen Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, LeBron James, and more.

UD Superstars will be available throughout 2022, focusing on the illustrious career of various athletes, with each card available for 1-week only. UD Superstars pays tribute to the original Upper Deck Superstars product design, marking its 20-year anniversary from when the product first debuted on shelves in 2002. An exclusive six-card set titled Monumental Moments will be available as an added achievement for those who collect the entire set.

“With the popularity of multi-sport products like Goodwin Champions, we’re thrilled to celebrate superstars and iconic athletes in a new way that recognizes each athlete’s major career accomplishments,” said Upper Deck’s Sports Brand Manager, Paul Zickler. “This card release will create the ultimate e-Pack collection while offering exclusive achievements accessible only by e-Pack users.”

UD Superstars will be available for purchase starting today at UpperDeckEpack.com. Each exclusive new card within the set will release at 9am PST on select Fridays throughout 2022 and will only be available for one week. Upper Deck e-Pack® is a patent-pending online platform that allows collectors to buy, open, collect and trade digital and physical collectibles with fans around the world. Collectors can visit www.UpperDeckEpack.com to sign up for news and announcements, including future product releases.

About Upper Deck

The Upper Deck Company, headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., is a worldwide sports and entertainment company built on the pillars of quality craftsmanship, authenticity, and innovation with a dedication to creating products that turn memorable moments into collectibles. Upper Deck is home to the world’s greatest athletes, including Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky, Tiger Woods, Connor McDavid, LeBron James, Patrick Roy, and more.

Find more information at www.upperdeck.com, www.UpperDeckBlog.com or follow us on Facebook (UDAuthenticated), Instagram (UpperDeckSports), Twitter (@UpperDeckSports), and YouTube (UDvids).

###