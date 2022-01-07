SimpliFly - COVID and air travel: Flying Safe In 2022

COVID and air travel: What you need to know! Traveling On An Airplane in 2022 - What You Need To Know Download the SimpliFly App Today!

Since late 2019, the aviation industry has been coping with unprecedented demands imposed by the covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Delta & Omicron variants continue to spread, airlines have revised and reinforced their safety measures.It’s no longer just about packing your shampoo in little bottles or making sure there are no power banks in the carry-on bags. Traveling during a Global Pandemic requires you to be aware of various safety measures. Those suffering from aviophobia may find the idea of flying during a pandemic overwhelming. However, flying may sometimes be a necessity for professional or personal reasons.Looking for COVID-19 related information before your next flight?Check out the SimpliFly app for Apple and Android devices and get every question answered!• Visit The SimpliFly WebsiteBelow is key information related to COVID-19 and air travel. For a more technical explanation please review this article. What To Expect At The Airport...Airports have undergone significant changes since the onset of the pandemic. Ken Pearson, an airline captain, listed just a few of the major efforts to minimize spreading the virus: “Mask enforcement, reduction in the density of people at the airport, and disinfection measures have greatly contributed to safer air travel in the pandemic.”Avoid touching surfaces and wear a mask all the time. When you do inevitably touch a surface, use a hand sanitizer that has more than 70% isopropyl alcohol.Those who are immunocompromised should consider wearing surgical gloves during your journey, and keep a safe distance from other people—at the airport, inside the bus, at the gate, and after you’ve boarded the plane.Is it safe to be in a plane?A common misconception held by frequent flyers is that since an airplane is a closed space with hundreds of passengers on board, it’s highly likely that it’s a hotspot for contracting the coronavirus.On the contrary, a 2020 study by the U.S. Department of Defense found that approximately 99.99% of airborne particles inside the aircraft are filtered out within six minutes thanks to an aircraft’s robust air filtration and ventilation system.“With such comprehensive safety measures, your stay at the airport and inside the aircraft would be much safer than any other public place,” Pearson said.However, despite all safety measures, there is a slight chance that someone on board may be infected.In the same study, DARPA (the U.S.’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) ran 300 tests with over 45 hours on the ground and 38 flight hours.During each test, 180 million particles were released—equivalent to the number of particles released by thousands of coughs.Dana Grinberg, first officer, summarized the findings. “Even when sitting with a mask, only 0.003% of particles make their way from one passenger to another in the neighboring seat. However, nearly 99.997% of those particles were filtered by the fast airflow and efficient ventilation system of the aircraft.”It’s safe to say that the risk of contracting COVID-19 from a sick passenger seated right next to you is low. Masks and shields do play an important role in minimizing exposure.Unless you are seated near a sick person, your chance of getting infected is extremely low.Remember these three golden rules of air travel in COVID-19:• Maintain hygiene by using hand sanitizers whenever necessary.• Use masks, gloves, and face shields to limit exposure.• Keep a safe distance from fellow passengers on board wherever possible.Bon Voyage...

