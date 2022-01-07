Submit Release
Introducing Blockibles ©: New Platform with Plans to Release NFTs Based on Top Entertainment Brands and Original IP

Blockibles will be releasing NFTs based on Dark Horse Comics new TPB Mafiosa

New Player in Rapidly Growing Space Promises A Unique Product, Experience and Eco-Friendly Approach to NFTs

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the course of the past year, the marketplace for blockchain based art and collectibles has exploded, thus proving that the metaverse is not only here to stay, but continuing to change what and how we collect and showcase our personal fandom. Today, a new player emerges with plans to define the coming year’s trends, between original properties and exciting licensed collectibles.

Today sees the first collection of limited edition NFTs released on Blockibles.com. The collection features original art based on an exciting new crime noir title from Dark Horse Comics, MAFIOSA, and includes special copyright interests that come with the NFTs. The MAFIOSA NFTs are scheduled to go on sale at the end of January.

Blockibles will provide a centralized experience for NFT collection that integrates gaming mechanics and a play-to-earn model. Community-building is core to the Blockibles experience with various social features designed to create an online gathering space the equivalent of a comic-con for NFTs. Blockibles is also addressing concerns expressed around the amount of energy required to mint NFTs and the environmental impact this causes by deploying a carbon offset infrastructure with a calculated 99% more efficient, proof-of-stake model for minting NFTs.

“With Blockibles, we really want to push the boundaries of what digital technologies can offer so that NFTs are more than simply some .jpg on a blockchain,” said Thomas Brooke, Co-Founder of Blockibles. “For us, collectibility is core to what an NFT needs to be, and we intend to deliver unique and compelling assets and interactive experiences that take advantage of what the medium can offer collectors.”

Blockibles Co-Founder Sandro Brito continues “We want to enable meaningful interactions between fans and their favourite collectibles and redefine what people think an NFT is.”

Visitors to the newly launched Blockibles website can sign up for an account and explore the first slate of planned NFT releases. Blockibles is also offering its own NFT, the Blockibles Founders Token, and users can qualify to receive 1 of only 5,000 of these tokens which will carry exclusive rights and rewards. To learn more and qualify for the Blockibles Founders Token, users should also register at the Blockibles Discord channel and check out the Blockibles blogpost on this topic.

