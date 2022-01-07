Submit Release
News Search

There were 905 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,840 in the last 365 days.

Detour on Kaumualii Highway in Eleele for pedestrian bridge railing installation Monday night, Jan. 10

Posted on Jan 7, 2022 in Highways News, Main, News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Kauai motorists of a two-lane closure on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) at its intersection with Eleele Road and Waialo Road on Monday night, Jan. 10, as part of the Eleele Pedestrian Overpass Project.

Contractors will install the railing for the pedestrian bridge over Kaumualii Highway between the hours of 10 p.m. Monday night, January 10 and 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, January 11. Traffic will be detoured through the Eleele Shopping Center parking lot during these work hours. Electronic message boards will be posted today, Jan. 7, to inform the traveling public of the detour.

All work is weather dependent. Motorists are advised to drive with caution through the detour area. For information and updates on planned closures for state roadways, visit the HDOT website at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

You just read:

Detour on Kaumualii Highway in Eleele for pedestrian bridge railing installation Monday night, Jan. 10

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.