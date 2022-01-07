Detour on Kaumualii Highway in Eleele for pedestrian bridge railing installation Monday night, Jan. 10

Main, News Posted on Jan 7, 2022 in Highways News

LIHUE – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Kauai motorists of a two-lane closure on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) at its intersection with Eleele Road and Waialo Road on Monday night, Jan. 10, as part of the Eleele Pedestrian Overpass Project.

Contractors will install the railing for the pedestrian bridge over Kaumualii Highway between the hours of 10 p.m. Monday night, January 10 and 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, January 11. Traffic will be detoured through the Eleele Shopping Center parking lot during these work hours. Electronic message boards will be posted today, Jan. 7, to inform the traveling public of the detour.

All work is weather dependent. Motorists are advised to drive with caution through the detour area. For information and updates on planned closures for state roadways, visit the HDOT website at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.