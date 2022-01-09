Introducing Eye Gazing Dating (EGD): New Online Dating App with Plans to Engage Hearts & Souls through Eye Gazing
New Member in Rapidly Flourishing Space Promises A Rare App, Participation, and Path into the Universe of Online Dating.
Imagine softly gazing into the eyes of new people from around the world.”SAN FRANCISCO BAY, CA, US, January 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the United States of America, revenue for the online dating industry is projected to surpass $3 billion dollars in 2022, thus providing evidence that online matchmaking is exceptionally lucrative.
— Kevin Douglas Wright, Eye Gazing Dating Founder
Now a new member arises with a sophistication to champion 2022’s innovative trends, between online dating profiles, questionnaires, chats, and something more soulfully innovative.
Today sees the first release of Eye Gazing Dating (EGD). The app illustrates how to create a profound relationship experience via initially eye gazing, looking into the eyes of another person during a one minute ‘eye gazing date’. The app can be downloaded on the Google Play Store by Android users.
Hidden emotions, attitudes, and thoughts are the core to the Eye Gazing Dating experience with a social feature designed to create a different type of connection. Eye Gazing Dating is also addressing the burdens surrounding the traditional aspect of online dating apps like that initial chatting after matching.
“With Eye Gazing Dating, we really want to push the bounds of what today’s technologies can offer so that our users can make more meaningful connections within our dating app before actually advancing to the 'chatting/speaking stage' with other users,“ said Kevin Douglas Wright, Founder of Eye Gazing Dating.
“For us, an initial non-verbal experience is core to what an online dating app needs to be. Imagine softly gazing into the eyes of new people from around the world or locally. What would you see in those eyes? What would the eyes silently reveal to each other?”
To learn more, users can visit the Google Play Store and download the Eye Gazing Dating app.
Kevin Douglas Wright
Eye Gazing Dating (EGD)
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
The Eye Gazing Dating App #shorts #dating #datingapp #girlpower